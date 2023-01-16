 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ヘルズ・ハイ・ハーモナイザーズ update for 16 January 2023

2023/01/16 Update(Minor bug fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 10332348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a case where it would not start on macOS.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented play in certain language regions.

Changed files in this update

Hell's High Harmonizers for Windows Depot 1335501
  • Loading history…
Hell's High Harmonizers for MacOSX Depot 1335502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link