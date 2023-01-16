 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 16 January 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10332306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed a bug where the zombies' turn would not end while using a blanket.
  • Removed remaining tool parts in the breaking results of some furniture and changed them to scrap metal.
  • Fixed an issue where locked windows could not be covered with a rag from inside the building.
  • You can now use all APs to repair electronics by left-clicking and holding.
  • Fixed some missing translations.

Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10332306
Terminus Content Depot 1534981
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link