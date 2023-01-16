Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed a bug where the zombies' turn would not end while using a blanket.

Removed remaining tool parts in the breaking results of some furniture and changed them to scrap metal.

Fixed an issue where locked windows could not be covered with a rag from inside the building.

You can now use all APs to repair electronics by left-clicking and holding.

Fixed some missing translations.

Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon