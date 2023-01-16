V0.5.0 Major Update

It's been a great first week of early access and I've gotten so much insightful feedback from you the players! Here's what's changed in the game since V0.4 (initial EA release):

-Tiny explosive villages

-New Powerup: FlameWeed

-New Powerup: FlameRing

-New Powerup: Ember Tosser

-New Powerup: Oil Dropper

-New Powerup: Explosion Multiplier

-New Powerup: Explosive Humans

-New Explosion Combo system

-Balanced pickup attractor powerup

-Level up icons now in Win/Fail UIs

-Added Dpad support for contoller

-Improved UI tips

-Fire trucks now attack you

-Added ‘full’ indicators to inferno and health powerups

-Added level tree goal indicator

-Added more descriptions to items

-Improved level win sequences

-New animated storm cloud faces

-Can now allocate a max of 50 to each persistent powerup

-New Inferno Duration and Inferno points multiplier for experience

-Many other balances and fixes

We're continuing to add more for the next release. If you have any feedback let me know via discord:

http://www.chuteapps.com/discord

Thanks for the great response so far and I'm looking forward to making Forest Fire even better!

-Carl