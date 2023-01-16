V0.5.0 Major Update

It's been a great first week of early access and I've gotten so much insightful feedback from you the players! Here's what's changed in the game since V0.4 (initial EA release):
-Tiny explosive villages
-New Powerup: FlameWeed
-New Powerup: FlameRing
-New Powerup: Ember Tosser
-New Powerup: Oil Dropper
-New Powerup: Explosion Multiplier
-New Powerup: Explosive Humans
-New Explosion Combo system
-Balanced pickup attractor powerup
-Level up icons now in Win/Fail UIs
-Added Dpad support for contoller
-Improved UI tips
-Fire trucks now attack you
-Added ‘full’ indicators to inferno and health powerups
-Added level tree goal indicator
-Added more descriptions to items
-Improved level win sequences
-New animated storm cloud faces
-Can now allocate a max of 50 to each persistent powerup
-New Inferno Duration and Inferno points multiplier for experience
-Many other balances and fixes
We're continuing to add more for the next release. If you have any feedback let me know via discord:
http://www.chuteapps.com/discord
Thanks for the great response so far and I'm looking forward to making Forest Fire even better!
-Carl
