 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Fire update for 16 January 2023

V0.5.0 Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10332294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a great first week of early access and I've gotten so much insightful feedback from you the players! Here's what's changed in the game since V0.4 (initial EA release):

-Tiny explosive villages
-New Powerup: FlameWeed
-New Powerup: FlameRing
-New Powerup: Ember Tosser
-New Powerup: Oil Dropper
-New Powerup: Explosion Multiplier
-New Powerup: Explosive Humans
-New Explosion Combo system
-Balanced pickup attractor powerup
-Level up icons now in Win/Fail UIs
-Added Dpad support for contoller
-Improved UI tips
-Fire trucks now attack you
-Added ‘full’ indicators to inferno and health powerups
-Added level tree goal indicator
-Added more descriptions to items
-Improved level win sequences
-New animated storm cloud faces
-Can now allocate a max of 50 to each persistent powerup
-New Inferno Duration and Inferno points multiplier for experience
-Many other balances and fixes

We're continuing to add more for the next release. If you have any feedback let me know via discord:
http://www.chuteapps.com/discord

Thanks for the great response so far and I'm looking forward to making Forest Fire even better!

-Carl

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242221
  • Loading history…
Depot 2242222
  • Loading history…
Depot 2242223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link