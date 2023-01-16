 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ocean Punk update for 16 January 2023

Tame wild fires

Share · View all patches · Build 10332227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone good evening, the main purpose of this update is still to optimize the operation experience, and at the same time to fix some previous bugs, including display exception, click exception and so on, thank you for your play and feedback, goodbye.

  • Fixed intra-office save will not exit the menu exception

  • Fixed Tavern, Drowning, and other recruiting exceptions only for old characters

  • Shorten the duration of serious injury

  • Opening steel deck, fixed bug where trawler wouldn't unlock (presetting issue)

  • Adjusted the plan panel and added the branch of technology tree

  • Adjust tutorial prompt box (off screen), fix world size recommendation text error

  • Slow the spread of the fire

  • Add Click Research Normal will close the Tech Tree panel directly

  • Add "View following" How to use

  • Added violent collision to destroy reef trees directly

  • Fix achievement no exception: Tit for tat

Changed files in this update

Depot 1883841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link