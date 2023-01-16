Tame wild fires

Hello everyone good evening, the main purpose of this update is still to optimize the operation experience, and at the same time to fix some previous bugs, including display exception, click exception and so on, thank you for your play and feedback, goodbye.
Fixed intra-office save will not exit the menu exception
Fixed Tavern, Drowning, and other recruiting exceptions only for old characters
Shorten the duration of serious injury
Opening steel deck, fixed bug where trawler wouldn't unlock (presetting issue)
Adjusted the plan panel and added the branch of technology tree
Adjust tutorial prompt box (off screen), fix world size recommendation text error
Slow the spread of the fire
Add Click Research Normal will close the Tech Tree panel directly
Add "View following" How to use
Added violent collision to destroy reef trees directly
Fix achievement no exception: Tit for tat
