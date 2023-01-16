Patch Notes Jan.16th, 2023

1.Fixed: Incorrect amount required to purchase high-yielding crops in Chapter 4 of Yunmu's main task.
2.Fixed: Wrong description of some equipment such as eagle feather crown and tobacco pipe
3. Fixed: Carlos's role introduction
4. Fixed: Incorrect text of the ghost ship.
5. Fixed: Pirate name was displayed abnormally in the Dietlinde plot battle
6. Fixed: Incorrect performance skill effect description was wrong
7. Fixed: Incorrect description of the Holy Trinity ship
8. Fixed: Trade item Cedar Wood in Brunei could not be displayed on the map UI
9. Fixed: Incorrect text display in the Plague Doctor plot
10. Fixed: Misleading dialogue text in the clipping ship mission
11. Fixed: Some found objects such as Pamukkale and Snowy Owl had incorrect classification labels
12. Fixed: Inconsistent punctuation in the role illustration
13. Fixed: Incorrect description of the task [Death of Caesar].
14. Fixed: Incorrect text in the plot of the mission [Hemon Cruz]
15. Fixed: Abnormal calculation of shotgun damage
16. Fixed: Abdullah could not incorporate large ships after he absorbed Blackbeard as the protagonist
17. Fixed: Some armor protection values were different
18. Fixed: Abnormal refresh problem of the ship expansion craft map in the blueprint
19. Fixed: Brunei's hidden trading item error
20. Fixed: Andrew's deck battle gets stuck in some plot battles
21. Optimized the hint text about the month in the clue of the found snowy owl
22. Optimized the relevant text descriptions about fleets with high morale in the game loading screen
23. Optimized the description of the character's location in the text description of the task [Sea Breeze Dish]
24. Optimized the error description text of Karak sailboat
25. Optimized the problem of incorrect attribution information in the description of the archipelago treasure clues
26. Optimized the unlocking conditions for some characteristics of Aji, Nasser, and Takikawa Tenkai
27. Optimized the routes of some routes in Southeast Asia
28. Optimized the scope of port inspection at Portobello
29. Optimized the departure location of Port Kolkata
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 16 January 2023
Patch Notes Jan.16th, 2023
