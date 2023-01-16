Patch Notes Jan.16th, 2023

1.Fixed: Incorrect amount required to purchase high-yielding crops in Chapter 4 of Yunmu's main task.

2.Fixed: Wrong description of some equipment such as eagle feather crown and tobacco pipe

3. Fixed: Carlos's role introduction

4. Fixed: Incorrect text of the ghost ship.

5. Fixed: Pirate name was displayed abnormally in the Dietlinde plot battle

6. Fixed: Incorrect performance skill effect description was wrong

7. Fixed: Incorrect description of the Holy Trinity ship

8. Fixed: Trade item Cedar Wood in Brunei could not be displayed on the map UI

9. Fixed: Incorrect text display in the Plague Doctor plot

10. Fixed: Misleading dialogue text in the clipping ship mission

11. Fixed: Some found objects such as Pamukkale and Snowy Owl had incorrect classification labels

12. Fixed: Inconsistent punctuation in the role illustration

13. Fixed: Incorrect description of the task [Death of Caesar].

14. Fixed: Incorrect text in the plot of the mission [Hemon Cruz]

15. Fixed: Abnormal calculation of shotgun damage

16. Fixed: Abdullah could not incorporate large ships after he absorbed Blackbeard as the protagonist

17. Fixed: Some armor protection values were different

18. Fixed: Abnormal refresh problem of the ship expansion craft map in the blueprint

19. Fixed: Brunei's hidden trading item error

20. Fixed: Andrew's deck battle gets stuck in some plot battles

21. Optimized the hint text about the month in the clue of the found snowy owl

22. Optimized the relevant text descriptions about fleets with high morale in the game loading screen

23. Optimized the description of the character's location in the text description of the task [Sea Breeze Dish]

24. Optimized the error description text of Karak sailboat

25. Optimized the problem of incorrect attribution information in the description of the archipelago treasure clues

26. Optimized the unlocking conditions for some characteristics of Aji, Nasser, and Takikawa Tenkai

27. Optimized the routes of some routes in Southeast Asia

28. Optimized the scope of port inspection at Portobello

29. Optimized the departure location of Port Kolkata