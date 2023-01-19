Hello!
We are excited to announce that this galactic journey is reaching its destination: DIG - Deep In Galaxies is Releasing on February 16
We would also like to announce that the version 0.9.10.4. is live now!
This new version includes:
- New enemies
- New weapons
- Visual improvements in biomes
- The game is now available in 12 languages!!
- Expanded content in Challenge Mode
- Improved dynamics in Battle Mode
- Performance optimization
- Bug fixing
It is very important for us to receive your feedback after enjoying the game. That's why we invite you to join our community on Discord, write a Steam review or contact us through our email support@raisergames.com
Join the revolution!
