We are excited to announce that this galactic journey is reaching its destination: DIG - Deep In Galaxies is Releasing on February 16

We would also like to announce that the version 0.9.10.4. is live now!

This new version includes:

New enemies

New weapons

Visual improvements in biomes

The game is now available in 12 languages!!

Expanded content in Challenge Mode

Improved dynamics in Battle Mode

Performance optimization

Bug fixing

