DIG - Deep In Galaxies update for 19 January 2023

DIG - Deep In Galaxies is Releasing on February 16

Hello!

We are excited to announce that this galactic journey is reaching its destination: DIG - Deep In Galaxies is Releasing on February 16

We would also like to announce that the version 0.9.10.4. is live now!
This new version includes:

  • New enemies
  • New weapons
  • Visual improvements in biomes
  • The game is now available in 12 languages!!
  • Expanded content in Challenge Mode
  • Improved dynamics in Battle Mode
  • Performance optimization
  • Bug fixing

