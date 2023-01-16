0.8.6 Beta - January 16, 2023

Changes:
- Changed mouse cursor (it's still placeholder, but it's no longer a white cursor).
- Changed the initial starting zone, to make it easier to select difficulty, especially for new players.
- Tweaked physics while player was in the air.
- Right mouse (hold) will now apply breaking friction (final values are WIP).
Fixes:
- Escape now resumes game too (you no longer have to click on resume).
- Flashlight is toggled with <F>, no longer with <E>.
- Restarting game now properly resets timer.
- Flags and trees will no longer spawn beneath or on frozen lakes.
- More changes so its even harder to get stuck.
Changed files in this update