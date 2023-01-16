 Skip to content

Ski3 update for 16 January 2023

0.8.6 Beta - January 16, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  1. Changed mouse cursor (it's still placeholder, but it's no longer a white cursor).
  2. Changed the initial starting zone, to make it easier to select difficulty, especially for new players.
  3. Tweaked physics while player was in the air.
  4. Right mouse (hold) will now apply breaking friction (final values are WIP).

Fixes:

  1. Escape now resumes game too (you no longer have to click on resume).
  2. Flashlight is toggled with <F>, no longer with <E>.
  3. Restarting game now properly resets timer.
  4. Flags and trees will no longer spawn beneath or on frozen lakes.
  5. More changes so its even harder to get stuck.

