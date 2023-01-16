Update 1.0.5.1 - Steam Achievements & New Manual Formats

This update brings Steam Achievements to FREM Sprite32! It also includes a handful of other updates and additions including:

Checkmarks/X's on the challenges stickies when you pass/fail tasks when running validate (F4).

The User's Manual is now available in PDF and .doc formats for viewing outside of the game. You can find buttons to open the new formats from the manual navbar (Press F1 to open the in-game manual, the buttons are on the bottom right).

Have fun unlocking the new achievements, and be sure to leave feedback and report any issues in the forums!

Happy Coding,

John

Negative(-11) Games Division

Here is the full change log for this update:

Build 1.0.5.1

Added Steam Achievements.

Added PDF/.doc manual formats to the user directory. Updated manual navigation bar with new buttons linking to them.

Various copy fixes and additions to manual.

Added support for middle mouse button click.

Attempts to add mouse wheel scroll detection resulted in several small fires and were consequently abandoned for now.

Fixed bug in validation file for "Shuffling the Deck of Cards" challenge.

Fixed missing challenge "Day of the Week"

Added visual tracking of completed/failed challenges on the sticky note board.

Existing players who update to current version will have the following challenge validation files backed up in the same folder with ".bak" file extensions. This was done to preserve any modifications that may have been made to these files: