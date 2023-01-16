Dwarven Skykeep | Gameplay Improvements Update

Welcome, magicians!

It's been a little over a month since Dwarven Skykeep was released, and after a few initial hotfixes, we were hard at work to bring a more substantial gameplay update with new content and more quality-of-life improvements.

We are ready to present the full changelog and we hope you'll like it!

Content

New challenge-levels in 3rd, 4th and 5th worlds

New tutorial made of 9 missions close to actual gameplay

First levels of Goblin World were balanced towards being a bit easier to help new players

4th and 6th levels of Shadow World are reworked and simplified

New global icon tooltip "Dwarves are tired and they want a beer"

In Shadow World the main focus is on the usage of Vampire Dwarves and the gameplay tactics associated with them

Gameplay

Deck and artifact tuning is now available with each level restart

Less RNG influence - more player skill: Magic Vortex and Carpenter Workshop now give you the option to select a card to draw

Enemy Sorcerors no longer kill dwarves with one shot

Card secrets [?] are now revealed upon placing of the block, not after it's finished

"Warm" explosions will now temporarily warm up the rooms in Winter World (an extra gameplay way to beat the level)

Bugfixes

Fixed using Water Pump card while having Fake Beard artifact

Fixed destroying ice with fireballs

QOL

ESC button now cancels all actions in the game

On the deck-building screen the active deck is now on the right side of the screen

Current level's goal is now a daily notification in-game in the upper part of the screen

As always, the dwarven workshop never stops, and we'll bring you more updates in the future. Thank you for playing Dwarven Skykeep!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1076120/Dwarven_Skykeep/

For more on Dwarven Skykeep, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

News on the parchment of destiny: link.

Latest town gossip and dwarven humor: link.

A welcoming community of like-minded wizards: link.

Most hilarious selfies from Dr.Kness: link.

Send your letter to Dwarven City: link.

See you in Dwarven City!