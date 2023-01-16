- The withdrawal function is implemented. At present, the mouse drag operation can be withdrawn.
- Add the recall button in the main interface.
- Add an action library folder in the local file to easily load some basic actions.
- Various component materials have been greatly expanded.
- The software version number is added next to the software title.
Px2d update for 16 January 2023
Px2d v1.1.3 update log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
