 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Px2d update for 16 January 2023

Px2d v1.1.3 update log

Share · View all patches · Build 10332062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The withdrawal function is implemented. At present, the mouse drag operation can be withdrawn.
  2. Add the recall button in the main interface.
  3. Add an action library folder in the local file to easily load some basic actions.
  4. Various component materials have been greatly expanded.
  5. The software version number is added next to the software title.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2255311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link