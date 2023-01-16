 Skip to content

CESSPOOL update for 16 January 2023

January 16 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10332061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

→ Arthur’s punishment is working properly again. This technique can now give Arthur up to 3 times 6 health points. Finally, the target of the punishment is no longer enraging but scared, sticking better to the idea of making it a technique for tanker

→ The monkey now learns his 1st technique against the 2nd boss, it is with this last one that the boss must be shocked in order to be defeated.

→ I have recruited another translator for the English version, the prologue is being rewritten, I hope that will suit you!

