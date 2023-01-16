SpriteMancer v1.0.0.3

[/h1]
- Added search button in the node graph context menu.
- App's window is now handled by the OS. This allows resizing the windows from all corners and using OS shortcuts (for example, windows key + arrows).
- Fixed the "unable to render sprite xxxx" crash.
- Node graph context menu won't be opened if the mouse is dragged after pressing the right mouse button.
- Resizing the windows no longer centers the window after each update.
- Maximizing the windows in a non-primary monitor now works.
- Using the 'Fix it for me!' function no longer switches the active project to the backup project.
Changed files in this update