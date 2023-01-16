 Skip to content

SpriteMancer update for 16 January 2023

SpriteMancer v1.0.0.3

Last edited 16 January 2023 by Wendy

  • Added search button in the node graph context menu.


  • App's window is now handled by the OS. This allows resizing the windows from all corners and using OS shortcuts (for example, windows key + arrows).


  • Fixed the "unable to render sprite xxxx" crash.
  • Node graph context menu won't be opened if the mouse is dragged after pressing the right mouse button.
  • Resizing the windows no longer centers the window after each update.
  • Maximizing the windows in a non-primary monitor now works.
  • Using the 'Fix it for me!' function no longer switches the active project to the backup project.

