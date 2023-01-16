 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wicked Engine update for 16 January 2023

0.71.137

Share · View all patches · Build 10331816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

0.71.127:

  • Volumetric cloud updates:
    -- second cloud layer
    -- rain clouds
    -- more parameters exposed to editor
    -- overall quality and performance improvements
  • VXGI (Voxel GI) updates:
    -- improved quality of voxelization
    -- anisotropic voxels (directional voxels)
    -- clipmaps (voxel LOD)
    -- improved temporal accumulation, and multi bounce diffuse

0.71.137:

  • configurable directional light shadow cascades
  • character controller LUA sample updates: NPCs
  • editor: transparency for transformation and bone picker tools

Changed files in this update

Depot 1967461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link