0.71.127:
- Volumetric cloud updates:
-- second cloud layer
-- rain clouds
-- more parameters exposed to editor
-- overall quality and performance improvements
- VXGI (Voxel GI) updates:
-- improved quality of voxelization
-- anisotropic voxels (directional voxels)
-- clipmaps (voxel LOD)
-- improved temporal accumulation, and multi bounce diffuse
0.71.137:
- configurable directional light shadow cascades
- character controller LUA sample updates: NPCs
- editor: transparency for transformation and bone picker tools
