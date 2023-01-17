Update Notes: January 16, 2023

New Year, New Database Code

The Ri-Shin Celebration is over for another year, and the residents of Alharth have put away their red fur-trimmed hats. But don't worry - we have a lot of exciting additions in store this year!

This particular update, however, we had to start 2023 off slow: we've done a bunch of internal database code updates. It's very unsexy server work, but it's very important! It's possible there are new bugs related to database features -- things like storage vaults, player shops, player mail, etc. If you find a bug, PLEASE report it in-game via the '!' button at the top of your right-hand toolbar. (Reporting this way also includes your exact location in case that's relevant to the bug you found.)

But even while we were focused on that boring stuff, we managed to get some nice fixes and tweaks into this update!

New Party Frames

One quality of life improvement in this update is new party frames! (That's the UI that lets you monitor and select your party members when you are in a group.) We've revamped party frames to be more compact and easier to read, and the right-click menu for party frames is now more organized and has several new options including "Leave Party". All party-frame settings can also be found grouped together under Settings->GUI->Features->Party Frames. The non-compact (default) version of party frames now also has working face cam.

But the big change: You can now hover-cast on a party member. If you hover over their party frame and use an ability, it will cast on the targeted player (assuming they are a valid target for the ability). This is a setting which is off by default, but can be enabled in the new party frame right-click menu under "Settings".

Experimental Selection UI

We continue to build out and improve the Experimental Selection UI. Changes in this update:

Entities can now be targeted & interacted with via their nameplates. This is a setting that defaults to Enabled, located in GUI->Experimental Selection UI->Nameplate Configuration->Select Via Nameplate.

Humanoid nameplates now follow the creature's movements more readily.

Humanoid selection colliders are now shaped to the humanoid rather than being a big box that surrounds them.

Humanoid Skeleton (Archer, Mage, etc.) improvements: they are now easier to select in the experimental UI, their shoulders jut out a bit more, and their neck bones attach to their spine.

Mouse selection is now more lenient.

Crafted chairs can now be selected.

Other UI Changes

Combat Info polish: The window is now available for all combatant targets (NPCs and players) all the time, and more clearly indicates what the next info unlock is.

Anatomy skills now list more specifics instead of "More Combat Info Shown". For example, "See Abilities in Combat Info".

Increased hitbox of nameplates.

The Keys Settings menu is now grouped into categories.

The "Quest UI sounds" setting now saves properly.

Changed confirmation popup animation.

Graphics & Animations

Improved VFX for Phoenix Strike.

Slightly sped up Many Cuts animation.

Added some new animations for Sword attacks, Shield attacks, and Multishot.

Added unique animations to humanoids when being knocked back or forward.

Added knockdown animation to humanoids.

Humanoid hands are now placed more realistically when sitting.

Equipped weapons should be visible in hands more reliably now.

Fixed meditation hover-hands (hands will be in the meditator's lap now).

Camera zoom level now persists between play sessions.

Other Tweaks & Fixes

Playable animal colliders are now the same size as humanoids, so they can fit in all the same areas. This should let them escape pit traps in the Gauntlet.

Jumping is now more responsive. For regular jumping, you can now turn mid-air (but your momentum continues in the direction you jumped in). For steerable jumping, you can now control it via the movement keys.

Flying while jumping will no longer shoot you into the air.

Energy Bow Blitz Shot should now receive all the same mod bonuses as regular Blitz Shot.

Fixed icon for Blitz Shot (was using the Aimed Shot icon).

Red Wing Casino: Added an attendant mantis in the high-stakes table room. She announces the winners of each arena battle as a convenience to the high-rollers. (The announcer Kuzavek's voice doesn't travel that far.)

Fixed a bug that prevented some monsters from using their special abilities (such as healing or buffing themselves)

Fixed a bug with player shops when using the for-guild-members feature

Dramatically reduced the chance of spontaneous Olugax sightings

We'll be back soon with more!