English
[Abandoned House]New random encounter: Mummies.
[Abandoned House]Reduced the chance for a room to be empty.
[Tombstone]Changed the way of rendering card description. It can now automatically switch lines and text shall be clearer.
简体中文
【废弃的房屋】新的随机遭遇：木乃伊
【废弃的房屋】降低了房间空无一人的概率
【墓石牌】修改了卡牌描述的绘制方式。可以自动换行并且文字更加清晰。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 January 2023
Update, Version 20230116
English
