Update, Version 20230116

English

############Content##############

[Abandoned House]New random encounter: Mummies.

[Abandoned House]Reduced the chance for a room to be empty.

############System###############

[Tombstone]Changed the way of rendering card description. It can now automatically switch lines and text shall be clearer.

简体中文

############Content##############

【废弃的房屋】新的随机遭遇：木乃伊

【废弃的房屋】降低了房间空无一人的概率

############System###############

【墓石牌】修改了卡牌描述的绘制方式。可以自动换行并且文字更加清晰。