[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 January 2023

Update, Version 20230116

Patchnotes

English
############Content##############
[Abandoned House]New random encounter: Mummies.
[Abandoned House]Reduced the chance for a room to be empty.
############System###############
[Tombstone]Changed the way of rendering card description. It can now automatically switch lines and text shall be clearer.
简体中文
############Content##############
【废弃的房屋】新的随机遭遇：木乃伊
【废弃的房屋】降低了房间空无一人的概率
############System###############
【墓石牌】修改了卡牌描述的绘制方式。可以自动换行并且文字更加清晰。

