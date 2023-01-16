0.0.2.7 Update description

Repair the problem of the sound of disassembly if you die when disassembling items
Increase the probability of producing pots in places where can can be produced
Optimize car sound range
Repair some unreasonable places on the map
Reduce running endurance consumption
Increase box interaction distance
Small trees and stones disappear faster
Optimize the sound of objects
Optimize the physical effects of zombie death
Fix client zombie model offset error in multiplayer mode
Add game archive recovery. You can choose to restore your archive in the loading interface (we hope you never use this function)
Add a button to save the game in the exit menu (only visible to the host)
In version 0.0.2.5, a small number of players have died of archive necrosis. We are very sorry. We have actually repaired bugs in version 0.0.2.6, but we still feel insecure. In version 0.0.2.7, we added the file return function, which can restore the archive from the automatic saving of history.
I hope to get your tolerance!
We are very sorry!
Changed files in this update