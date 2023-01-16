0.0.2.7 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10331716 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 13:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Repair the problem of the sound of disassembly if you die when disassembling items

Increase the probability of producing pots in places where can can be produced

Optimize car sound range

Repair some unreasonable places on the map

Reduce running endurance consumption

Increase box interaction distance

Small trees and stones disappear faster

Optimize the sound of objects

Optimize the physical effects of zombie death

Fix client zombie model offset error in multiplayer mode

Add game archive recovery. You can choose to restore your archive in the loading interface (we hope you never use this function)

Add a button to save the game in the exit menu (only visible to the host)

In version 0.0.2.5, a small number of players have died of archive necrosis. We are very sorry. We have actually repaired bugs in version 0.0.2.6, but we still feel insecure. In version 0.0.2.7, we added the file return function, which can restore the archive from the automatic saving of history.

I hope to get your tolerance!

We are very sorry!