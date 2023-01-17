 Skip to content

Roadwarden update for 17 January 2023

New Roadwarden patch (v.1.8.0) now available!

Roadwarden!

Another small patch rolling in, once again including some fixes, as well as text-adjustments.
Big shoutout to all Roadwardens, providing constant feedback, to further improve the game!

Without further ado, here we go:

  • Fixed the bug that could crash the game in the prologue.
  • Fixed the mismatch tied to the price of the perfume.
  • The game now explains more clearly, how to gain help from the mage at the swamp in the late-game quest.
  • In some cases, the journal reveals the entries about NPCs too soon.
  • Fixed the rare scenario, where 'The Old Forest Garden' wouldn’t load its ambient track.
  • Fixed the "flag" not showing on the game map when the player is in some of the temporary areas tied to the swamps.
  • Various text adjustments and clarifications.

-Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment-

