New Roadwarden patch (v.1.8.0) now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10331702 · Last edited 17 January 2023 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Roadwarden!

Another small patch rolling in, once again including some fixes, as well as text-adjustments.

Big shoutout to all Roadwardens, providing constant feedback, to further improve the game!

Without further ado, here we go:

Fixed the bug that could crash the game in the prologue.

Fixed the mismatch tied to the price of the perfume.

The game now explains more clearly, how to gain help from the mage at the swamp in the late-game quest.

In some cases, the journal reveals the entries about NPCs too soon.

Fixed the rare scenario, where 'The Old Forest Garden' wouldn’t load its ambient track.

Fixed the "flag" not showing on the game map when the player is in some of the temporary areas tied to the swamps.

Various text adjustments and clarifications.

-Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment-