New Roadwarden patch (v.1.8.0) now available!

Roadwarden!
Another small patch rolling in, once again including some fixes, as well as text-adjustments.
Big shoutout to all Roadwardens, providing constant feedback, to further improve the game!
Without further ado, here we go:
- Fixed the bug that could crash the game in the prologue.
- Fixed the mismatch tied to the price of the perfume.
- The game now explains more clearly, how to gain help from the mage at the swamp in the late-game quest.
- In some cases, the journal reveals the entries about NPCs too soon.
- Fixed the rare scenario, where 'The Old Forest Garden' wouldn’t load its ambient track.
- Fixed the "flag" not showing on the game map when the player is in some of the temporary areas tied to the swamps.
- Various text adjustments and clarifications.
-Your teams of Moral Anxiety Studio & Assemble Entertainment-
Changed files in this update