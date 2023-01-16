 Skip to content

ABRISS update for 16 January 2023

Update 0.2.2

Hi everyone,

this is a very short update: Level 2-4 was a lot harder than it should have been, and a lot of people couldn't do it at all, so we changed it to be easier.

Changelog

  • Level 2 -4

Redone the targets to make them more fragile.

