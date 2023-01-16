 Skip to content

发条人惊魂夜 update for 16 January 2023

【version0.1.121】January 16th updating annoucement

New:
1.Add voice enable or disable switch, shortcut key Z
2.Add setting button to the room matching interface
3.If the room is not full, you can start the game as long as the players are ready
4.Set the in-game language according to the system language when entering the game for the first time

Optimization:
1.Optimize the audible range of scenarios
2.Optimize voice and voice icon synchronization
3.Optimize the volume Settings
4.Optimize the operation guide and profession guide entry
5.Optimize the interval join the room
6.Optimize skill indicator display
7.Optimize Werewolf collisions
8.Optimize scene object collision
9.Optimized the priority of execution interactions
10.Optimize career-related localization

Bug fix:
1.Fix the bug that caused all members to be unable to move in extreme cases
2.Fix the bug that the player in the game can hear the speech in the state of watching the battle as a werewolf
3.Fixed a bug where viewers could not hear the voice on some channels
4.Fix werewolf transformation bug

If you fail to obtain the server when you log in, please log out of the Steam client and log in again

