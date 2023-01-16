New Events, Positioning Arrows, Optimizations and Misc Improvements.

Hi folks,
Today's patch adds 12 new narrative events to the game. Few feature combat as an option, while the majority focus on providing RP opportunities and situations that will put your skills to the test. Based on the outcome, you may acquire one of the ten new unique cards exclusive to those events. Depending on the environment and your level, you will encounter these events as you play.
There are also two new arrow buttons on each enemy and ally, offering an alternative way to re-position them on the battlefield.
You can read more details in the patch notes below.
Patch Notes - 16/01 # 1.052.1
Bug fixes
- While using certain Loot cards from the Deckbuilder, the Deckbuilder UI could remain open, and trying to reuse the same card could cause an exception error. Both issues have been fixed.
- Invoke Ally will no longer invoke Unique Allies.
- Invoke Song will no longer invoke cards that have ExcludeFromRandomLoot:1
- Fixed some card and perk typos.
- A few Consumable & Equipment cards were unavailable in towns if the character hadn't acquired that Expertise through their Species or Class.
New Content
- Added 12 new Events. [spoiler] Demon at the Crossroad, Lost in the Fog, The Bodysnatchers, The Coming Storm, The Lost Hiker, The Merchant's Plight, The Sea Monster's Tale, The Spider Swarm, The Tavern Girl, The Three Anglers, The Tranquil Cove, The Wounded Ranger, [/spoiler]
- Added 11 new Cards.
Misc Changes/Additions
- Added arrows in Enemies and Allies for repositioning them on the battlefield.
- Corrected the wording in card Morale Ripple effects from "Whenever x Ally attack" to "Whenever x Ally deals combat damage."
- Changed the short description of Status for better clarity that they can be resisted.
- StockPile & HoardCard cards will show up in the Codex preview automatically (ShowRelated[card] is no longer required to display such cards)
- Event rewards will display outside the text story, under the story graphic.
- Events can modify player attributes directly using Attribute:x or Attribute:x? For a randomized modification. Ie. Willpower:1.
- Updated the Ripple effect section in the Rulebook as it contained some outdated information.
- Added rulebook entries for Weave, Gambit and CardXP.
- Optimized the code handling the Soundtrack and SFX playback.
- Negative 'Cursed' will display simply as Cursed. Such a card still counts as Cursed for the purpose of ripple effects but won't cause any loss of life or discard if it's in the player's hand.
- In Town UI: If the Game Mode rules cap the Town Tier, the Tier indicator next to the Town name will appear in red.
- Updated Unity Engine to 2021.3.16f1 LTS
