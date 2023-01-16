New Events, Positioning Arrows, Optimizations and Misc Improvements.

Hi folks,

Today's patch adds 12 new narrative events to the game. Few feature combat as an option, while the majority focus on providing RP opportunities and situations that will put your skills to the test. Based on the outcome, you may acquire one of the ten new unique cards exclusive to those events. Depending on the environment and your level, you will encounter these events as you play.

There are also two new arrow buttons on each enemy and ally, offering an alternative way to re-position them on the battlefield.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 16/01 # 1.052.1

Bug fixes

While using certain Loot cards from the Deckbuilder, the Deckbuilder UI could remain open, and trying to reuse the same card could cause an exception error. Both issues have been fixed.

Invoke Ally will no longer invoke Unique Allies.

Invoke Song will no longer invoke cards that have ExcludeFromRandomLoot:1

Fixed some card and perk typos.

A few Consumable & Equipment cards were unavailable in towns if the character hadn't acquired that Expertise through their Species or Class.

New Content

Added 12 new Events. [spoiler] Demon at the Crossroad, Lost in the Fog, The Bodysnatchers, The Coming Storm, The Lost Hiker, The Merchant's Plight, The Sea Monster's Tale, The Spider Swarm, The Tavern Girl, The Three Anglers, The Tranquil Cove, The Wounded Ranger, [/spoiler]

Added 11 new Cards.

Misc Changes/Additions