Fixed bug of living armor ship cannons losing connection to tubes with ammo.

Removed tech mention in the "Claim sector" help article.

Fixed bug that allowed living metals to be generated in matter materialized using the fast construction UI.

Fixed UI bug in the disassembler control window.

Fixed bug of fast construction UI offering Nano Assembler instead of compositor to produce living metal composite.

"Load Game" -> "New Game" -> "Cancel" sequence now activates the main menu animations correctly.

Made more minor tutorial improvements.