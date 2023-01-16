Good Bye Frame (?)

Hello @everyone , and good bye to frame (?) - let me explain

A new game changing update has been pushed to FRAIM.

Here are some of the things that were changed:

The inner frame was removed from the game, there is now only one frame in the game. Feels much cleaner.

Rhythm spawn mode was removed, it was almost not played by anyone, and rhythm shot is the direction of the game right now.

A collapsing circle was added to the game, it helps to shoot down the target more accurately.

You now get more points when you shoot the target accurately.

When you hit a target, you will see how well you performed and the amount of points that you have received

There is a bar at the top of the screen that shows your score, accuracy, and streak during the game.

New algorithm for the spawn position, it now spawns the targets in a way more thought of instead of being completely random. It is important in order to fix issues where targets use to get in the way of others

And more small surprises inside the game.

Check it out and let me know what you think!

I personally think that the game has improved A LOT with this update 🥳 🎉 ❤️‍🔥