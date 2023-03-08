 Skip to content

Mount & Blade: Warband update for 8 March 2023

Viking Conquest 2.063

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Viking Conquest 2.063 is live! Server admins and modders can access the latest files on our website here.

PATCH NOTES (2.063)

  • Restore some story NPC heights
  • Another attempt to init tourney practice right
  • Keep those killed in the holmgang dead
  • Make adventurers default faction for lords of defeated factions released from prison to avoid backdoor to zombie kingdoms
  • Include non-companion lords in appropriate adventurer behavior
  • Have script_change_troop_faction handle non-kingdom faction properly
  • Use a defection process to place adventurer lords of defeated factions in new factions
  • Distinguish unconfirmed defectors to player and limit their spawn in the player's court
  • Defecting lords yield intel on their old faction when accepted by the player
  • Defecting lords do not defect immediately when rejected by player at the player's court
  • Add a tracker for the last faction to properly distinguish that from the original faction
  • For initiating defections, use the same function that counts disgruntled lords
  • Make liege relation more of a consideration for defection
  • Prohibit defections to factions from which lord will immediately defect
  • Lords that have nowhere to defect are removed from the game
  • Use script_indict_lord_for_treason for quest incriminate loyal commander
  • Redo caravan design to raise the cap to a level appropriate for when only two factions left
  • Prevent escaped defeated faction lords from forming parties until recruited into a new kingdom
  • Balance relation impacts of enfoefment
  • Corrections in Spanish and German localization files

