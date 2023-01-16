 Skip to content

Thelos update for 16 January 2023

Small Update

Build 10331434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made a small tweak on the animations and increased the player's recovery power from the SPACE
when he needs to recover.

