New 3D models, Digging and Kickstarter!

Welcome to this new devblog!

First of all, we want to wish you a happy new year!

2023 is an important year for the studio and we will start with one of the most important milestones for Reign of Dwarf, the Kickstarter.

Thank you all for your interest, the previous playtest was a great success.

Don’t forget! If you want to test Reign of Dwarf, you can join the Discord and also add the game to your wishlist on Steam.

Kickstarter Coming Soon !

We are happy to announce that next week we will be launching our very first Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. You will find on this page all the information about the game and what we want to create! During the campaign progress, we will also update a FAQ to keep you informed and clarify some of your questions!

Be ready to discover all the rewards that we have prepared for you.

Influence Chest

Since the last devblog, we have continued to implement the Influence Chest features. And you can also discover here the new 3D model of the chest of influence! This asset allows you to instantly see which clan name influences the area you are in as well as the tax rate that is applied!

You can Clear and Removed members of your clan, set up your tax number, rename your clan, open your chest to see and take your resources, and lock and unlock the chest.

Chest Models

Reign of Dwarf has a PVE aspect with the lost camps in the forest where you can fight hordes of orcs or goblins. And of course, you can find much more or less rare loot there. What could be better than magnificent chests to keep your future treasures well hidden? Below you can admire different sizes of chests that you can find in many places on the map, like in the middle of nature, in the ruins of an old castle, in a goblin camp, or at the foot of a powerful monster hidden in the heart of the mountain.

Raid Weapons

These last weeks we are reworked some of our raid weapons! Set up your cart with the catapult or the Gatling and be ready to kill your enemy and become the best clan on your server! Just BOOM all the buildings with the Canon.

Icons

Some inventory updates: we have created new icons to put in the game!

On the left, you can see the inventory news which concerns all the elements that we can loot when we kill and skin an ibex for example! The rest of the icons correspond to the different interactions that you can find in the radial menu of the influence chest

Digging!

Today we’ve made the first test of the digging in multiplier, being 3 starting to mine a cave in the mountains was very cool.

We can’t wait to see what you can do with this. How does it work? When a player asks to mine, we dig holes in the terrain then we create at runtime a mesh that represents the mined area.

One of the biggest challenges was to synchronize digging data when a player connects. The first solution we tried was to keep a list of all digging operations that have been made and play back all the digging when a player connect, but it was increasing very fast and we ended with thousands of operations and it was taking an infinite time to play them back.

The solution we decided to take was to divide the map into chunks, when a player connects we send serialized chunk data to the player and he can regenerate the mesh. This is still a work in progress and there is still a lot of work needed on it, but we are making the maximum to make something cool to play with.

Well that's it for today.

Again, thanks for all the support you guys, and be ready to help us with our upcoming Kickstarter the next week. Join the discord here!

Thanks all for reading, see you soon!