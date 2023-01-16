Version 4.7

Added winter event.

Naval Market interface has been renewed.

The starter pack buying has been increased from level 5 to level 12.

System Chat ban has been adjusted.

Npc Damage has been increased.

The menu interface has been renewed.

Added Italian language.

Increased fleet island capture capacity from 5 to 8.

The skill system has been renewed.

Tower Damage increased.

Added new data to the profile.

Elite farms will stay on the map for an hour and will leave the map after an hour. An hour after it leave, it will come back to the map and it will be in the form of a loop.

Some bugs have been fixed