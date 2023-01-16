HopDodge update 1.888, Joe's Requiem

**
What's new in this patch?
**
great question. So
Lighting and Shadows and Background Effects (Looking a little more fancy):
Dodge and OpDo have their diagonal movement speed properly scaled now
As well as new billboarding effects for Dodge:
Level previews on goals now show where the goal leads too.
There's new load and save menus.
Copy and Paste Improvements:
Rotating selections
Pressing 1-9 keys will hot save the current selection. Allowing for quick swapping and constant memory between levels:
Play mode is now connected to the last save you played. So going back into the play mode will put you right back where you left off.
Anyway thanks to all of you HopDodge players for sticking it out through this Early Access period. More stuff coming soon!
