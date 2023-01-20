v1.6.12 - The Fixes and Improvements Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This weeks minor update is focused on fixes and improvements. While there is no headline feature, the update does contain a variety of reworks, rethinks, improvements, and fixes. All these changes are in response to player feedback on the official issue tracker so many thanks to all those players who have been in touch!

We have reworked the benchmarks to be a single benchmark application that uses the same vehicles used in the Weapons DLC AI conquest mode.

We have also added a new vehicle spawning warning for vehicles that contain a lot of data. There are internal limits on max data payload of a vehicle. These limits are very rarely hit but the warning is useful if they are hit. These limits relate to the data size of an internal format rather than the xml save file format that players would be more familiar with.

As well as these, there are many other changes. Please see the full list below for details.

We have many updates planned, in development, and in testing, that contain new features and are due for release in the coming weeks and months. We will continue working hard to get these updates ready!

We look forward to your thoughts and feedback on these new changes!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.6.12

Todays update features various bugfixes and quality improvements.

Misc - #3755 Display a warning when spawning vehicles with large file sizes

Fix - #14986 Replaced old benchmarks with a single new benchmark with updated AI vehicles

Fix - #14293 Missile laser sensor erroneously culling data points

Fix - #14597 Search filtering including filepath as vehicle name

Fix - #14677 #14784 #14751 Improved editor arrows for steam train pistons to indicate orientation

Fix - #15079 Audio playback rates for some sound effects differing from preview

Fix - #15769 Render eyebrows in armor outfits

Fix - #15827 Editor symmetry erase highlighting

Fix - #15817 Addon editor issues with cyrillic/unicode filepaths

Fix - #14678 Removed bottom voxels from train wheels and pistons to reduce collision issues

Fix - #8603 Fix Magall light not updating for multiplayer clients

Fix - #15828 Remove parented addon zones when their parent despawns

Fix - #15863 Restock tooltips now show the correct item name

Fix - #16013 Update Spycakes hangar resource storage placement

Fix - #16062 Fix localization generation for files with missing xml nodes

Fix - #16075 #16983 Fix mesh and physics issues at North Harbor

Fix - #16127 Vehicle selection grid lists no longer reset scroll on open

Fix - #16178 Fix creatures being spawnable without the DLC (and crashing)

Fix - #16186 Fluid nozzle description update

Fix - #16258 Fix physics mesh at Donkk Ruins

Fix - Fix addons not rebuilding internal locations correctly on reload, fixed these cases in default missions and weapons dlc scripts