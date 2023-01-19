The Year of the Rabbit and the Annual Major Update

As the Chinese New Year approaches, it has been almost a year since our EA .

First, we would like to thank our players for your support throughout this past year. Thanks to everyone, we still feel warm even in the cold winter days. Especially on Fridays, seeing familiar names made us feel even more grateful.

Looking back over the past year, we have made many updates and improvements to the game. We improved the UI to make it more attractive and user-friendly.

added new items to increase the game's variety, introduced new maps and new character designs, and made many system adjustments. We've accomplished a lot, and we're not planning to slow down. With the new year, we're bringing new updates to the game.

One of the updates we're introducing is a loot system. Players will be able to earn coins after a game and use them to draw for rewards in the character customization menu. The rewards include not only new character designs, but also cute little pets that players can have with them during the game.

To deepen the players' contributions to the game, we're also introducing an "assist" mechanism. Players will earn points for actions such as destroying, repairing, and rescuing others in the game, making every action you take valuable. The scoring system has also been adjusted so that players can switch between displaying individual game scores and total scores.

Lastly, during score settlement, players can give others a "like" to encourage them. Each "like" will give a small amount of coin reward, so please don't be stingy and give "likes" to others.

By the way, red envelopes are of course indispensable during Chinese New Year~

In line with this new year revision, as long as you play during the Spring Festival (01/20~02/05), you can get double gold coins!

With such a refreshing activity, why don’t you take advantage of the annual vacation to play a few more games!

DaOne Games here wishes all players that you can play games happily in the Year of the Rabbit!

〔New Content〕

Added a new loot system: you can get gold coins by playing games, and gold coins can be used to extract loot Added assist mechanism: non-combat behavior can also get points Added appreciation system: You can give appreciation to other players during the settlement, and you will get a small amount of extra gold coins for the appreciation Added a loot box system: players can use gold coins to draw loot in the modeling interface Added three new skins Added decoration item "Pets" Start the New Year's Day event: Play the game during 01/20~02/05 to get double gold coins

〔Optimization〕