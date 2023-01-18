 Skip to content

Wreckfest update for 18 January 2023

Minor update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy folks,

Another year, another rocking Wreckfest update! This admittedly minor update will resolve a number of online related issues we've become aware of as well as make it possible to bind keyboard keys again. The full list of issues addressed is as follows:

  • It's possible to bind keyboard keys again.
  • Server ping is now shown correctly in the server browser.
  • Steam Friends > Recently Played With is now working correctly.
  • On Steam Deck, game no longer frequently crashes when entering Quick Match.
  • OpenSSL was updated to resolve vulnerability in the previous version.

We hope that the New Year is off to a fine start for everyone!

