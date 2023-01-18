Howdy folks,
Another year, another rocking Wreckfest update! This admittedly minor update will resolve a number of online related issues we've become aware of as well as make it possible to bind keyboard keys again. The full list of issues addressed is as follows:
- It's possible to bind keyboard keys again.
- Server ping is now shown correctly in the server browser.
- Steam Friends > Recently Played With is now working correctly.
- On Steam Deck, game no longer frequently crashes when entering Quick Match.
- OpenSSL was updated to resolve vulnerability in the previous version.
We hope that the New Year is off to a fine start for everyone!
Changed files in this update