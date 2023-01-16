 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Remnant Records update for 16 January 2023

Patch 3.0.3 is up now

Share · View all patches · Build 10331025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where players would get stuck in the mirror dimension when the special condition "trick or treat" is enabled
  • Fixed a bug where ghosts could go to the wrong wing of Carsley Castle

Changed files in this update

Depot 1916311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link