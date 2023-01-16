Patch 3.0.3 is up now

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where players would get stuck in the mirror dimension when the special condition "trick or treat" is enabled
- Fixed a bug where ghosts could go to the wrong wing of Carsley Castle
