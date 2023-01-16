 Skip to content

Touge Shakai update for 16 January 2023

Small Hotfix, Build 0006

Build 0006

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed color hex codes not appearing in garage
  • Fixed nametags missing with AMD FSR enabled
  • Fixed decal deletion confirmation prompt not resetting properly
  • Fixed missing uphill replay cameras for Enna Skyline and Soramine

Changed files in this update

Depot 2113901
