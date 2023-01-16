 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 16 January 2023

Patch v0.5.4.8

Patch v0.5.4.8 · Build 10330897

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We fixed a loading bug that created duplicate objects.
  • Christmas recipes no longer appear in trends or orders if there is no active Christmas event.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
