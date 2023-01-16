- We fixed a loading bug that created duplicate objects.
- Christmas recipes no longer appear in trends or orders if there is no active Christmas event.
Travellers Rest update for 16 January 2023
Patch v0.5.4.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
