-
New Items Added
Raptor skin
Mycelium
Copper Nugget
Iron Ore
Lumber
Copper bar
Iron bar
Troglodyte Necklaces
-
Replaced the old chests with interactive chests
-
Changed item physics settings.
Physics is disabled on some items before you pick them up. It means that the items I have placed in the level will no longer fly around when loading.
-
Added resource merchant to troglodyte city
-
Added merchant expensive items somewhere on the map
-
New system loot
Now the item will not fall out of the NPC. You need to click on the dead NPC and get things out of the container.
New items can only be sold so far and later they will be used for crafting. Crafting I plan to implement in the next patch (1.0.8).
Now the most noticeable bug is dupe items in containers. I plan to work on bugs and more in Sprint 3, but more about that later.
Imprisoned Hyperion update for 16 January 2023
Patch 1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update