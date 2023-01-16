 Skip to content

Imprisoned Hyperion update for 16 January 2023

Patch 1.0.7

Patch 1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Items Added
    Raptor skin
    Mycelium
    Copper Nugget
    Iron Ore
    Lumber
    Copper bar
    Iron bar
    Troglodyte Necklaces

  • Replaced the old chests with interactive chests

  • Changed item physics settings.
    Physics is disabled on some items before you pick them up. It means that the items I have placed in the level will no longer fly around when loading.

  • Added resource merchant to troglodyte city

  • Added merchant expensive items somewhere on the map

  • New system loot
    Now the item will not fall out of the NPC. You need to click on the dead NPC and get things out of the container.

    New items can only be sold so far and later they will be used for crafting. Crafting I plan to implement in the next patch (1.0.8).
    Now the most noticeable bug is dupe items in containers. I plan to work on bugs and more in Sprint 3, but more about that later.

