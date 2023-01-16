Patch 1.0.7

Changed item physics settings. Physics is disabled on some items before you pick them up. It means that the items I have placed in the level will no longer fly around when loading.

New system loot

Now the item will not fall out of the NPC. You need to click on the dead NPC and get things out of the container.

New items can only be sold so far and later they will be used for crafting. Crafting I plan to implement in the next patch (1.0.8).

Now the most noticeable bug is dupe items in containers. I plan to work on bugs and more in Sprint 3, but more about that later.