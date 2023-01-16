Dev Log: New Content Preview

Dear players,

Thank you all for your support! We are constantly working on new content and aim to create a better gaming experience. We are currently working on some surprises that we hope to share with you in the near future.

We value the player feedback and have made the following adjustments to the game (the game is still under development and the content is not final):

Combat

We've adjusted the forced cooldown of weapons, which allows you to shoot more freely.

When your weapon overheats, you can use the heat venting feature.

New heat monitoring UI - you can control weapon heat more accurately.

Optimize the sounds to make the sound effects more complex.

Mecha styles

We created exclusive paint jobs for bodies. More mecha styles for mecha enthusiasts~



Builds

Added more build-specific skills and skills that improve base modifications.

For example:

The cooldown build can significantly increase various basic attributes by increasing cooling frequency.



It is also possible to freeze the enemy with an ice attack using the cooldown effect.



The weapon heat build can deal critical hits using overheat effects.



It can also burn enemies using the "flamethrower" and stack "ignite" debuff.



The electro build can control, pull, and hit groups of enemies using "high voltage".



You can also use a variety of unique skills frequently.



Event Room

Added more events. The events are no longer limited to the mecha theme.



New peripheral modification system

In addition, we have been optimizing the game performance, aiming to provide you with a smoother gaming experience.

We greatly value the feedback from our players. If you have any suggestions or feedback, feel free to contact us. We will read each and every one of them and try our best to improve the game.

Thanks again for your support. We look forward to having a great time with you all!

Salute,

WHIRLLAXY STUDIOS