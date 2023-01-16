UPDATE 1.2.7

1.2.7
- More Spanish & Polish localization fixes.
- Fixed various voice acting lines (including two with the wrong date.)
- Fixed: Going back and forth quickly for concept arts or fanarts could result in their display staying on screen.
- Fixed: Incorrect button prompt for combining.
- Fixed: Archiving fanarts didn't work properly (nothing was filtered)
- Fixed: Using phone would not actually remove points in final results.
- Fixed: It was possible to escape death when throwing the loaded mine.
- Fixed: Dr Hush's lamp no longer appear on the floor after taking it.
- Fixed: Exiting game while fighting drones at hacker's place would cause issues.
- Fixed: Bots in museum were way more weak than intended.
- Fixed: Blocked possibility to click on menu during one of the endings.
- Fixed: Graff losing the fight after the surprise attack might trigger the wrong dialogue later on.
- Fixed: Kins could sometimes enter the wrong room during this scene.
- Fixed: Hitting Ott by throwing the metal pipe in this scene could accidentally kill him.
- Fixed: Giving food to partner character did not actually consume the item.
- Fixed: Hitting Stubot/Klay while choosing to mess the inventions did not update the objectives.
- Fixed: Dart pushed into the hole would then be invisible in the scene in the hacker street.
- Fixed: The hacker could be killed several times over.
- Fixed: Zero points relationships would incorrectly display 50% on summary.
- Fixed: Brain points no longer given back when knocking out the hacker.
- Fixed: Inventions would look broken without touching them when hitting Klay.
- Fixed: Inventions would not look broken when messing with them.
- Fixed: Bonus points were not given to player if we fulfilled the hacker's mission instead of the other options when Brok arrived to the fair on time.
- Fixed: Do not allow to pick up the glasses during tutorial.
- Fixed: Graff would appear twice if we took a bath in the lake before going to school in Chapter 5.
- Russian localization fully proofread (thanks to onee1d1d)
- 52 fanarts added.
(Rvs 17542)
