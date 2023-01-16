 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 16 January 2023

UPDATE 1.2.7

Last edited by Wendy

1.2.7

  • More Spanish & Polish localization fixes.
  • Fixed various voice acting lines (including two with the wrong date.)
  • Fixed: Going back and forth quickly for concept arts or fanarts could result in their display staying on screen.
  • Fixed: Incorrect button prompt for combining.
  • Fixed: Archiving fanarts didn't work properly (nothing was filtered)
  • Fixed: Using phone would not actually remove points in final results.
  • Fixed: It was possible to escape death when throwing the loaded mine.
  • Fixed: Dr Hush's lamp no longer appear on the floor after taking it.
  • Fixed: Exiting game while fighting drones at hacker's place would cause issues.
  • Fixed: Bots in museum were way more weak than intended.
  • Fixed: Blocked possibility to click on menu during one of the endings.
  • Fixed: Graff losing the fight after the surprise attack might trigger the wrong dialogue later on.
  • Fixed: Kins could sometimes enter the wrong room during this scene.
  • Fixed: Hitting Ott by throwing the metal pipe in this scene could accidentally kill him.
  • Fixed: Giving food to partner character did not actually consume the item.
  • Fixed: Hitting Stubot/Klay while choosing to mess the inventions did not update the objectives.
  • Fixed: Dart pushed into the hole would then be invisible in the scene in the hacker street.
  • Fixed: The hacker could be killed several times over.
  • Fixed: Zero points relationships would incorrectly display 50% on summary.
  • Fixed: Brain points no longer given back when knocking out the hacker.
  • Fixed: Inventions would look broken without touching them when hitting Klay.
  • Fixed: Inventions would not look broken when messing with them.
  • Fixed: Bonus points were not given to player if we fulfilled the hacker's mission instead of the other options when Brok arrived to the fair on time.
  • Fixed: Do not allow to pick up the glasses during tutorial.
  • Fixed: Graff would appear twice if we took a bath in the lake before going to school in Chapter 5.
  • Russian localization fully proofread (thanks to onee1d1d)
  • 52 fanarts added.
    (Rvs 17542)

