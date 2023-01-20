Arknights Collab Update

- Limited-time Collab Music Pack [MSR Anthology] update will be available from 2023 Jan 20 to 2024 Jan 20. Unlock the music pack to receive 8 new songs, 1 new character Amiya, 3 illustrations, and 1 brand new welcome screen!
- Shards of an Arknights collab illustration will drop after stages. I thought we're supposed to defeat enemies with the power of music, but... your Originium Art is just too awesome! Teach me how to do that!ﾟ( ﾉд`ﾟ)
- Unlock the Chinese New Year-themed illustration by logging in between Jan 20 and Jan 27, or by collecting chips later~
- An illustration that doesn't need you to unlock the music pack and level up?! Nothing is achieved without effort. Be aware ^ ^
- RMB's time-limited Valentine's Day voice-lines will be available from Feb 14 - Feb 21. Why not immerse yourself in the world of the game? After all, your schedule is empty that day ( ﾟ 3ﾟ)
Changed files in this update