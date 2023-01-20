 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Muse Dash update for 20 January 2023

Arknights Collab Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10330701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Limited-time Collab Music Pack [MSR Anthology] update will be available from 2023 Jan 20 to 2024 Jan 20. Unlock the music pack to receive 8 new songs, 1 new character Amiya, 3 illustrations, and 1 brand new welcome screen!
  2. Shards of an Arknights collab illustration will drop after stages. I thought we're supposed to defeat enemies with the power of music, but... your Originium Art is just too awesome! Teach me how to do that!ﾟ( ﾉд`ﾟ)
  3. Unlock the Chinese New Year-themed illustration by logging in between Jan 20 and Jan 27, or by collecting chips later~
  4. An illustration that doesn't need you to unlock the music pack and level up?! Nothing is achieved without effort. Be aware ^ ^
  5. RMB's time-limited Valentine's Day voice-lines will be available from Feb 14 - Feb 21. Why not immerse yourself in the world of the game? After all, your schedule is empty that day (　ﾟ 3ﾟ)

Changed files in this update

Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
  • Loading history…
Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link