Update notes 16 January 2023

We hope you are enjoying the new simulation mode! This update brings some extensions for your simulation as well as general additions.

General:

We have added some new coral species

Improved ambient occlusion (can be switched off in Setting menu)

Simulation:

You now need to clean/replace your filter media, as well as clean your filter . This option can be disabled in the Settings menu (it is a game setting, not an overall setting)

. This option can be disabled in the Settings menu (it is a game setting, not an overall setting) We added a purifying filter medium

Charts now show the current reading directly, so no need to hover over the green/yellow/red bar or click the small question mark anymore

The water changer now allows you to specify changes up to 100%. There is also a "Change Now" button to manually trigger a change according to your configuration

Hovering over a water parameter's red bar or clicking the small question mark now also shows what can be done to fix this issue. You can also press the big, red (i) next to the property to get this help

To avoid your (healthy) plants growing, growing, and growing, you can now trim them in the right HUD

Corals now get stressed (similar to plants) if their requirements are not met; there is also a list of all corals (similar to fish and plants)

Fish now eat algae, depending on their species

Fixes to green/yellow ranges of some fish and plants

The fish and plant overview (and the new coral overview) do not show individual and general parameters anymore. Parameters are now shown individually based on their impact on stress

We have completely removed the distinction between freshwater and saltwater in simulation mode (you can just choose the initial water when buying a tank). To change the water, simply do a 100% water change with your water of choice -- make sure to not do this with a filled tank though!

Having removed the water type means there is no distinction in the UI for both types, e.g., coralline algae are now always reported, and dosing pumps now let you choose any chemical you like.

We now always report salinity. Before the update, salinity was not shown and internally ignored in freshwater tanks. It could thus now be too high for your freshwater tanks (this should only happen if you applied heaps of salinity-impacting chemicals).

Please be aware that the chemistry simulation might now be slightly different than before the update. This means a previously balanced tank now might not be fully balanced anymore but need slight tweaking. Also, the need for cleaning/replacing your filters is the default now, so you need to disable in the Settings menu to have the same state as you had before the update.