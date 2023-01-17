December 20 Version Update Note (Official version)

[Official Version] January 17 version update description
- Open the mystery door and master the plot
- New Xuanji gate related martial arts: Falling Yingstep (golden leg method) Falling Yingjian (hidden gold sword method) Yue Mingfeng Qingqu (hidden gold inner Gong), the above martial arts can be obtained in the general production method (treasure digging, mystery store) probability, also can be obtained in Xuanji gate learning plot.
3 new mysterious door talent: continuous, invulnerability, the more the better
- Adjust the difficulty system:
Once the difficulty limit of the gameplay is removed, even on Difficulty 1, the gameplay content related to kicking the gym, chasing the leader in White Clothes, and the mysterious merchant is now unlocked. In addition, plot branches such as Main City Evil Line and White Dress Evil Line can also be played on low difficulty.
The output of the second difficulty is increased
Problem fix:
- Fixed the anomaly of temple, caravan and other content on the map after 4 years.
- Correct the missing sale of the secret book Emei Tongarm Boxing in the store of Emei School.
Other notes:
- The function of story editing in Creative Workshop has been enabled in the test version, and the specific usage method is detailed in the User Guide. It is still in the test phase, and will be synchronized to the official version as soon as the test is stable. In the near future, the related functions of martial arts editing will be updated.
- Internally, more new content has been added for Difficulty 6, including:
- More available protagonists unlocked with new achievements
- New challenges that are more challenging to match
- New school story and accompanying new martial arts
- The beta version has the opening advantage of "No prestige", it will also have additional mystery features in the works.
- More to come
Changed files in this update