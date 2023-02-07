EARLY ACCESS UPDATE (v0.99)

Hey Spirits, James here, Brand Community Manager at 505 Games and working with the team at Kids with Sticks on Rogue Spirit.

Today, we’re launching v0.99. The final update before launching 1.0 next month. This update addresses several fixes and balances that the community have reported over the past few weeks. Thank you all for your help in navigating some of these. You can see all the changes below 👇

Throughout this Early Access period, you have helped us to shape the game far beyond its initial concept and we are so grateful.

V1.0 will be a celebration of not only all the teams’ hard work but also yours too.

We’ll be seeing you real soon.

Rogue Spirit v0.99 Patch Notes – 7th February 2023

Removed the possibility of breaking other active actions with a dash action.

Improved dash mechanic - making it easier to dash out from difficult situations.

Added a ‘perfect parry’ mechanic that can block charged attacks.

Now if a player is attempting to block a ‘charged’ attack (and is unable to ‘perfect’ parry), the player will receive 80% of damage, but will lose some stamina, and will get kicked away.

Improved AI behaviour - enemies will give players more space if they are not currently attacking - this should result in less pressure during group fights.

Improved and rebalanced demons.

Fixes for AI perception and player detection.

Elite enemies rebalancing.

Boss fights rebalanced and fixes.

Improved freeze-frame system during player's attacks - now player should feel attacks as more powerful and less glitchy.

Game rebalancing.

Lots of bug fixes.

Lots of optimizations.

Improved Photo Mode functions.

James (Brand Community Manager, 505 Games)