Dragon and Home Version 1.0.33 Update(EU Server)

Update Time：Jan. 16. 2023

The Year of The Rabbit is upon us! Enjoy the festival gathering

Ready yourselves for the coming of the Year of The Rabbit.

Mountville Town at Breeze Plain is preparing for the annual festival gathering, bring your friends and have fun!



Lunar New Year Event: Day of Update to 24:00 12th of February, 2023.

Festival Minigames For Fun

Partake in Lunar New Year minigames to obtain "Winner’s Red Packet”and festivity tickets.

Minigame 1: Lion Dancing

[Game Rules]

Obtain Lion Dancing quest from the “Lion King”, get on your mount and reach the target platforms in order within the time limit.



Minigame 2: Jumping Dragon Gate

[Game Rules]

Obtain the quest from Arley, and reach the target location within the time limit to complete the quest.



Minigame 3: Archery

[Game Rules]

Obtain the quest from Bukon, and hit the archery targets that appear at the tower in order within the time limit to complete the quest.





Festivity Gathering and Daily Quests

Complete [Daily Quest - Festivity Gathering] for experience and white dragonite as rewards!





Izan’s Lunar New Year Quest - Explore The Mysterious

Speak to Izan to obtain and complete all the main quests for a handsome reward!



The Ritual of Welcoming Zao Jun

Harvest crops or use Winner’s Red Packet and New Year’s Red Packet for a chance to obtain [Malt Sugar] during the event.

Hold malt sugar in your hand and use it towards the Zao Jun Statue to obtain festivity tickets. Limited once per day.

*Complete Event Main Quest [Welcoming The Gods] or use festivity tickets to obtain the Statue of Zao Jun.



Exchange Festivity Tickets For New Year Presents

The stall owner is selling plenty of festival themed goods, you can exchange for them with festivity tickets.







New Item 1: Lucky Tiger Mount Cage

Use to obtain the Lucky Tiger mount.



Young pets obtained from mating a lucky tiger that has a rank S property will have a 50% chance to trigger a special mutation, causing them to turn into a young Nian Beast.

New Decor 2: Dancing Lion Head

Put these up for the festival vibe!



New Item 3: Luna New Year Fishing Rod

Event exclusive fishing rod, it may bring you good fortune.



Make a Gift Package and Visit Your Friends

You can craft [New Year’s Gift Package] at the crafting table.

Hold a New Year’s Gift Package and use it on a player performing the Bow and Greet emote.

Both of you will obtain a New Year’s Red Packet, which grants random Lunar New Year items when opened.

*First 3 uses of New Year’s Red Packet will reward you with festivity ticket.





Clean House For The New Year

New item Dusting Broom can be crafted from the crafting table.

Hold the dusting broom and use at the windows and doors in other player’s domain to obtain festivity tickets.

*You may dust other people’s windows and doors for a maximum of 5 times per day.

Fire Crackers To Scare Away Evil Beasts

Evil Beasts will appear near the festivity gathering during the Lunar New Year event.

Fire crackers will make it a lot easier to defeat them!



Use a peach wood sword against the remains of a defeated evil beast for a handsome reward.

*The first 5 times you defeat the evil beast will reward you with festivity tickets.

Peach Wood Sword:

Crafted from the crafting table.



Evil-Dispelling Fire Crackers:

Has a chance to drop from wild monsters, or from Winner’s Red Packet or New Year’s Red Packet.



Drink up! Toso Sake!

Obtained from wine barrels. Grants a random elemental damage type for 5 minutes.

*You can purchase the recipe for toso sake at the Lunar New Year Grocer.



The ingredient to make toso sake, [Medicinal Packet], can be obtained from harvesting in the wild or using Winner’s Red Packet or New Year’s Red Packet.

Can be used to make Toso Sake.



Defeat the Nian Beast

The Nian beast comes out every year during Lunar New Year festival and terrorizes the population of Mountville Town.

Head to the Lunar New Year mystery realm and defeat the Nian Beast!



The entrance to the mystery realm is hidden in Ayau’s lodge at the festival gathering.



You can enter the Easy mystery realm once per day for experience point, currency as well as regular equipment.

Hard mystery realm will consume a pass ticket. There’s a chance to obtain Luan Feather Long Bow and Luan Feather Quiver.





Luan Feather Long Bow has a chance to trigger Firework Arrow Rain skill; while Luan Feather Quiver has a chance to trigger Firework Arrow skill.

Put Up Wish Lanterns And Make A Wish

Event Time: 22nd January 2023 to 24:00 12th February 2023

Craft a Wish Lantern from the crafting table and use at any water surface.

*First 3 uses every day will reward you with festivity tickets.

New Outfits for the New Year

Put on some fancy new outfits just for the occasion!

Lucky Rabbit Costume

Can be purchased from the Starshroud Shop for a limited time only.



Dancing Lion Headwear

You can purchase red and gold Dancing Lion Headwear from the Starshroud shop.



Continuously play the minigames at the festival gathering for 20 days will reward you with the black gold dancing lion headwear.

New Dance Move - Water Sleeve

If you like this dance move, remember to complete the event main quest [Sweep Away The Old And Welcome The New], and talk to Ayau to exchange for [Dance Move - Water Sleeve]

Home Adjustments

1 - Unallocated private zones can be changed to public zones. Public zones can also be changed to unallocated private zones.

2 - Home owner can setup exterior scenery at the home announcement board.

*Setup will cost a certain amount of Shadow Dragonite.





Mount Adjustments

1 - Mount Trading available now through the use of mount cage.

[How to Obtain Mount Cage]

You can cage the mounts you have with you through Barry the Hunter in the Hunter’s Cabin.

Every attempt will charge you varied amounts of Shadow Dragonite according to quality of the mount and deduct an attempt from attempts available.





Hint:

Click on [Info] on the mount cage’s menu will show details on the mount inside.

2 - Fast mounting is available. Now you can summon your mount and enter mounting state with a shortcut.



3 - Now you can talk to NPCs, mine, chop trees, and harvest resources when mounted.

4 - Mount Training Adjustment: You may choose to keep the original skills or override with new ones after you pay for your mount’s training.

Other Optimizations and Fixes

[Optimizations]

1 - Configurable automated smooth ramp motions are available.

2 - 5 new emojis are added to the chat interface.

[Fixes]

1 - Fixed a bug causing long sword abilities to not cause bleeding.

2 - Fixed a bug where putting away fishing rod after hooking a fish causing the obtained fish to disappear.

3 - Fixed an issue of the game freezing interacting with the teleporter crystal after pressing F10.

4 - Fixed an issue causing equippable level of decorations to be wrong.

5 - Fixed a bug where people can feed wild mounts at long distances.