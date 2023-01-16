 Skip to content

UnderDungeon update for 16 January 2023

v.1.1 hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crystal Mine:

  • If you talk to the old secret and you save the game and come back this crash the game.

This hotfix and version 1.1 have been submitted for certification on consoles.
They will be available as soon as possible.

Peace,
Josyan

Changed files in this update

Depot 850761
  • Loading history…
