Description of update 0.57.4

Good day, fighters!

Well, the smuggler sold all the honestly stolen goods and went off in an unknown direction to get drunk about the lost excess profits. Frost Deer, characteristically, went after him.

Traders from the Canyon, Testing Grounds, and Coast have expanded their assortment: they have received a batch of silencers that will fit all the most powerful weapons. Silencers are an interesting thing. They allow you to fight stealthily: the target that catches the bullet will not see the damage identifier, and where this bullet actually comes from. But there is a price to pay for stealth. Silencers increase accuracy, but reduce damage - this is indicated in the description of both the silencers themselves and in the weapon description after they are installed. Moreover, silencers reduce damage not from the base value, but from the final one. Therefore, here some players may have misunderstandings, but everything is smooth there.

In the Tunnels location, Alyosha, wearing very high-quality branded music headphones, has new tasks that open a line of nine quests. Also, seven mini-quests appeared in the Exclusion Zone location. Objects in the Testing Grounds and Coast locations have been optimized. We also fixed issues with the crabs from the "Coast", now they spawn correctly.

The servers stopped for the update, please update the client of the game.