Jan. 18 Regular Maintenance Notice

Greetings, Rune Hunters.
To provide a more stable game service,
UNDECEMBER will be undergoing regular maintenance on Jan. 18 (Wed) 2023.
Please refer to the following information for details about the maintenance schedule.
[1/18 Regular Maintenance]
1. Regular Maintenance Schedule
: Jan. 18, 2023 11:00 ~ 12:30 (UTC+9)
2. Maintenance Details
- Temporary Suspension of Chaos Card and Chaos Key Trading at the Auction House
3. NOTES
■ Maintenance schedule is subject to change due to the service circumstances.
■ Please log out of the game in a safe environment as gameplay is unavailable during maintenance.
■ Guest accounts may be lost when uninstalling or reinstalling the game.
■ The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before maintenance begins.
Please refer to the information above to avoid any inconvenience.
Thank you.
