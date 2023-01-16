Jan. 18 Regular Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

To provide a more stable game service,

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing regular maintenance on Jan. 18 (Wed) 2023.

Please refer to the following information for details about the maintenance schedule.

[1/18 Regular Maintenance]

1. Regular Maintenance Schedule

: Jan. 18, 2023 11:00 ~ 12:30 (UTC+9)

2. Maintenance Details

Temporary Suspension of Chaos Card and Chaos Key Trading at the Auction House

3. NOTES

■ Maintenance schedule is subject to change due to the service circumstances.

■ Please log out of the game in a safe environment as gameplay is unavailable during maintenance.

■ Guest accounts may be lost when uninstalling or reinstalling the game.

■ The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before maintenance begins.

Please refer to the information above to avoid any inconvenience.

Thank you.