I have added a radish mushroom soup store and interactive animations for that store.
a bunny washing its paws, chopping radishes, and then getting soup.
The bunny information panel now has more details and I will continue to add more.
I have also refactored some code, but you won't notice any differences.
I removed the monster scene, that part is not fun to play. I will focus more on bunnies.
I have added more ambiance sounds, such as birds and horses.
Additionally, you can now change the graphic quality settings to Ultra, middle, or low.
Lastly, I have fixed a road bug, so the bunny now walks faster when on the road.
Thank you for the feedback on the game, it is very helpful.
