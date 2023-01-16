 Skip to content

Bunny Eureka update for 16 January 2023

added a radish mushroom soup store

Share · View all patches · Build 10330111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have added a radish mushroom soup store and interactive animations for that store.
a bunny washing its paws, chopping radishes, and then getting soup.

The bunny information panel now has more details and I will continue to add more.
I have also refactored some code, but you won't notice any differences.

I removed the monster scene, that part is not fun to play. I will focus more on bunnies.

I have added more ambiance sounds, such as birds and horses.
Additionally, you can now change the graphic quality settings to Ultra, middle, or low.
Lastly, I have fixed a road bug, so the bunny now walks faster when on the road.

Thank you for the feedback on the game, it is very helpful.

