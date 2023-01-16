Patch Notes of Jan. 16th Version

Dear Commander:

Thank you for your support to Book of Yog. In order to bring you a better gaming experience, we will open a new server: Asia_10 at 15:00 on Jan. 18th (UTC+8). The new server will have exclusive benefits, please pay attention to the official Discord Channel for details of the benefits.

Dear Commander, the following is the introduction of the patch notes of the Jan. 16th version.

Patch Notes:

New system - Rune system

After clearing the 150th levels of the Misty Mountains, the rune system will be unlocked, and heroes of immortal quality and above will have rune slots

The runes are divided into main rune and sub rune. The main runes have edges in different colors, players need to combine the color to activate rune skills. The runes will provide some attributes

The sub runes will drop randomly from the 151st levels of the Misty Mountains, and the main runes will drop from the bosses in the high levels of the Misty Mountains. We will introduce more main rune designs in the future.

Main rune and Sub rune can be equipped on unlocked rune slots, the hero will gain stat when equipped

Rune Skill Activation Rule

The edge of the main rune meets the combination requirement to activate skill

Around the Edges required for the main rune skill combination, the adjacent slot must equip sub rune of the same color (linking effect)

New Equipment Intelligent Modification System

New Mode-Brave Trial

Event Duration: Jan. 16th - Feb. 28th

Event Information

During the event period players can visit the event page from Brave Trial teleport gate in the Foggy Coast, or by clicking the Event Banner

Players will obtain 2 challenge chance everyday, can be kept up to 10 times

The Remaining challenge time will be wiped after event ended

Event Rule

Players need to select a hero(Minimum Legendary Quality) to open the challenge

The Hero's default level in this mode will be Lvl. 500

Hero's awaken attribute, Front Attribute, Level Attribute and Front effect will take effect in battle

The default level of all temporary equipment obtained from each quality Gear Box is Lv. 400

Feather Emblem will be awarded by passing the trial

After successfully passing the trial once, the player can consume 1 Challenge chance and 10 Raid Tickets to claim the current best score reward

Every Heroes will have a separate character leaderboard((S, SS Tier Blackguard)

(The gameplay experience will be further optimized and improved after this event ends)

Optimization of Modification System

Runes temporarily supports most modification functions

New equipment intelligent modification system

Level related

New floors: 12001 - 13000 floors of Ra's Tower

New levels: new 501- 550 levels of the Misty Mountains, the boss has a chance to drop the main rune (edges color is random)

Bug Fix and Other Optimization

Optimize the battle experience of the arena, increases the HP of all characters in all arenas by 100%

Optimize the function button and increase the visibility of the button

Optimized the performance of the resurrection mechanism, increased invincibility display and visual effects

Fixed an issue that the robot skill [Emergency Assist] caused Asura's ultimate skill to be interrupted

Fixed the issue and the Casting Stone and fusion function are conflicted

Fixed the issue of the error combat power display in the Academy Cup

Fixed the issue that the Skill Critical Resistance did not properly displayed in the stat

Fix the problem that the halo effect of the skill [Ride Spirit] will be added repeatedly

Fixed the issue that the equipment Transfer function may cause abnormal number of affix

Added new button in the backpack-gem page, open to unlock all locked gem slots of all weared gears

Fix the problem that the Souleaters Front has no effect

Fixed the issue that the Assassin Front level 10/11 effect: HP bonus and healing effect reduction did not take effect

Fix Florentia's halo special effect, when the number of people in the team is >=3, the buff icon is not deleted after Florentia leaves the battle

Fixed the initial effect of the Guardian Front, the actual life and shield bonuses did not match the description

Adjusted the Fronzen Heart passive skill 【Perpetual Winter】effect to: When Usilotti's normal attack hits, there is a {0}% chance to steal target's Spell & Physical Power. The stolen attributes are equal to 0.1% of Usilotti's Spell Power, up to 5% of Usilotti's Spell Power, the minimum Power of the stolen target is 0.

Adjusted the Spell Mastery to Physical Mastery in the Florentia Exclusive Necklace【Wrath of Jormungand】exclusive affix

Fixed the issue that when the commander wears the equipment that can change the front effect, it will also take effect to him

Optimize the Blackstone system and add an auto-open button

Optimize the problem of pathfinding in the Misty Mountains (repeated running)

Chinese New Year sign-in event

New Chinese New Year sign-in event, event duration: 2023.1.17 - 2023.2.05

1.17 Warp ScrollX10

1.18 Mercurial Stone100

1.19 Warp ScrollX11

1.20 Adding Stone100

1.21 Warp ScrollX12

1.22 Elimination Stone100

1.23 Warp ScrollX13

1.24 Warp ScrollX14

1.25 Mercurial Stone150

1.26 Warp ScrollX15

1.27 Warp ScrollX16

1.28 Adding Stone150

1.29 Warp ScrollX17

1.30 Warp ScrollX18

1.31 Elimination Stone150

2.1 Warp ScrollX18

2.2 Warp ScrollX18

2.3 Warp ScrollX19

2.4 Warp ScrollX19

2.5 Warp ScrollX20

Bounties Reward Expension

No. 16 Bounty

Roster of SS-Blackguards 1, Whetstone 100, Hephaestus’ Chest 1, Legion's Seal of Domination1

No. 17 Bounty

Roster of SS-Blackguards1, Whetstone 100, Cast Hephaestus’ Chest 1, Cap of Marshal's Valiant 1, New Exclusive Avatar *1

New Equipment

Relic-Legion's Seal of Domination When the wearer's Empyrean Set are greater than or equal to 2 parts, gain the following effect: Whole team's Max HP increased by 10%, whole team's Mastery increased by 5, every 1000 points of wearer's Constitution can increases whole team's Physical Power & Spell Power by 80 points, and Attack Power by 25 points. The wearer can't trigger the set bonus of the Empyrean set(No. 16 Bounty Reward)

Helmet-Cap of Marshal's Valiant When the wearer's Empyrean Set are greater than or equal to 2 parts, gain the following effect: Whole team's Max HP increased by 10%, whole team's Mastery increased by 5, every 1000 points of wearer's Constitution can increases whole team's Physical Power & Spell Power by 80 points, and Attack Power by 25 points. The wearer can't trigger the set bonus of the Empyrean set(No. 17 Bounty Reward)

Weapon-Touch of the Icesoul When Frozen Heart wears it, her normal attack can Bounce, maximum Bounce +2, each Bounce reduces damage done by 30%. And the attributes stolen by [Perpetual Winter] can also take effect on the whole team(Plum Blossoms in Snow II)

New Lunar Year Bundle

Duration: After Update-Feb. 28th

Blessing Box: Adding StoneX100 Elimination StoneX100 Mercurial StoneX100 New Year Lucky BagX1 Up to 20 times

New Year Box: 8 hrs Time Hourglass (Essence)X6 Superior Chest of TransformationX1 Lucky Fortune BoxX10 up to 10 times

Good Omen box: Adding StoneX800 Elimination StoneX800 Mercurial StoneX1000 Feather EmblemX2500 New Year Lucky BagX40 Up to 3 times

Best Wishes Box: Top Conscription Nameplate IX2 Advanced Unlock StoneX1 Feather EmblemX4500 New Year Lucky BagX100 up to 2 times

Lucky Fortune Box: Roster of SS-BlackguardsX2 Advanced Unlock StoneX2 New Year Lucky BagX200 Adding StoneX500 Elimination StoneX500 Mercurial StoneX500 Feather EmblemX9000 Up to 1 time

*New Year Lucky Bag: Open to randomly get one of the following reward

Advanced Unlock Stone 1

Mythical Upgrade Stone 1

Moonlight Prefix Stone 1

Moonlight Suffix Stone 1

Prefix Stone 1

Suffix Stone 1

Whetstone 1

Forging Stone 1

Casting Stone 1

Feather Emblem 50



New Fronzen Heart Skin Bundle and Secondary Bundle(Unclock after purchasing the Skin)

Plum Blossoms in Snow I: Plum Blossoms in Snow SkinX1 Fronzen Heart ShardX90 WhetstoneX50 FP Limit+50 Loot Storage+50

Plum Blossoms in Snow II(Unlock after buying the Plum Blossoms in Snow I): Fronzen Heart ShardX180 Epic Warp ShardX360 Touch of the IcesoulX1 Advanced Mercurial StoneX10

Shop Bundle Adjustment

Added Feather Emblem Reward in daily FP Box and weekly FP Box II

The number of Smoked Meatloaf adjusted to 2 in AP Box II

Guild Related Optimization

Added Button in Guild, click to check Guild list

The Guild information interface adds important information prompts related to some battles

The guild leader can send the guild invitation link in the channel

Black Market Adjustment

Dried Meat in the Black Market will be temporarily removed in the future version for further adjustment

The refresh rule will be adjusted in the following update, please pay attention to future announcement

Equipment in the first round of Feather Emblem Shop will be added to Academy Shop

*Due to the Steam Pricing Policy, we are planning to ajdust the in game purcahse price of Argentina Region, notice is hereby given

New Event-Spring and Rabbit

Event Introduction

For the resident of the Arklance,【Spring Dawn Festival】is a fairly new festival. It is a traditional festival of the far East, brought to Arklance by Ling, a traveler that has been traveling on the earth for hundred years. According to her saying, people in the far East wear new clothes, give gifts and eat Delicious food to celebrate the fresh spring.

For the young and curious students, the Spring Dawn Festival has become a festival that cannot be missed. They can't wait to enjoy the holiday and immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere.

Of course, they also prepared a gift for you, Commander, so stay tuned!

Event Rule

Players will gain event item 【Bunny Gift Bag】 by consuming FP, opening the Bag to randomly get one of the following items:

Reward List

Diamond 10、20、40、80、160

Feather Emblem 1

Alice Warp Shard 1

Bunny Custard Bun 1 Randomly recover 5~25 FP

Mercurial Stone 1

Elimination Stone 1

Adding Stone 1

Mythical Upgrade Stone 1

Advanced Mercurial Stone 1

Whetstone 1

Locking Stone 1

Forging Stone 1

Casting Stone 1

Legendary Upgrade Stone 1

Immortal Upgrade Stone 1

Labyrinth Coins 13

Glory Coins 6

Guild Coins 10

Feather Shop event reopen

Event Information

Players can obtain event coins by consuming FP and completing daily and weekly tasks, and Brave Trial reward. Event cions can be used to exchange modication stone, hero shards, mythic gears, etc..

After the event ended the unsed Feather Emblem will be transfered to Exchange Gold material, one feather Emblem can exchange 100 Lura

Event will be ended in Feb. 28, 2023

Reward List

Item Price Upper limit

Main Rune 1 4699 2

Main Rune 2 4699 2

Main Rune 3 4699 2

Main Rune 4 4699 2

Main Rune 5 4699 2

Main Rune 6 4699 2

Bright Seraphim ShardsX10 522 18

Sakura ShardsX10 522 18

Fronzen Heart ShardsX10 522 18

Netherblade Maiden ShardsX10 522 18

Soul of Divinity ShardsX10 522 18

Advanced Unlock Stone 2820 5

Mythical Upgrade Stone 1320 5

Advanced Mercurial Stone 880 5

Time Hourglass (Essence)6hrs 188 20

Locking Stone 110 30

Mercurial Stone 22 500

Adding Stone 22 500

Elimination Stone 22 500

Hourglass (Echo)6hrs 66 30

Warp ScrollX10 220 10