Vive Console Updated - 2.1.22.6

[Console]
- Fixed a multimedia timer issue for Windows 11. (Thanks to fpsVR ’s developer.)
- Fixed some HMDs reported “Display in use” issues.
- Now supports Intel Arc 770 GPU with VIVE PRO 2 headset. (Required Intel driver 31.0.101.3802 or newer)
[SRAnipal]
- Fix an issue that eye expression stops reporting data via VIVE Business Streaming after Focus 3 resumes from standby.
[OpenXR]
- Fixed a crash which observed in WebXR Sample - “input tracking” cannot work when controller is connected.
- Fixed a crash issue when switching MSFS to VR mode.
- Fixed a bug causing OpenXR content cannot recenter correctly. (e.g. MSFS 2020 will recenter to the top of the plane)
- Fixed an issue which VIVE console is unable to switch to VIVEVR OpenXR environment.
