VIVE Console for SteamVR update for 31 January 2023

Vive Console Updated - 2.1.22.6

Build 10330033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Console]

  • Fixed a multimedia timer issue for Windows 11. (Thanks to fpsVR ’s developer.)
  • Fixed some HMDs reported “Display in use” issues.
  • Now supports Intel Arc 770 GPU with VIVE PRO 2 headset. (Required Intel driver 31.0.101.3802 or newer)

[SRAnipal]

  • Fix an issue that eye expression stops reporting data via VIVE Business Streaming after Focus 3 resumes from standby.

[OpenXR]

  • Fixed a crash which observed in WebXR Sample - “input tracking” cannot work when controller is connected.
  • Fixed a crash issue when switching MSFS to VR mode.
  • Fixed a bug causing OpenXR content cannot recenter correctly. (e.g. MSFS 2020 will recenter to the top of the plane)
  • Fixed an issue which VIVE console is unable to switch to VIVEVR OpenXR environment.

