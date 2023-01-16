Blog#10 - Work and Leisure

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

Work and Leisure at a Cygnus Enterprises

**

As a valuable contractor of Cygnus Enterprises, you are expected to maintain our facilities and ensure your co-workers have a safe and productive workplace environment.

Many of our newly franchised outposts are situated on remote Earth-like planets, hand-picked by our Surveying Division for their lush environments, mineral abundance, and healthy, breathable atmosphere.

As you venture outside of your base’s perimeter you may encounter a wealth of biomass that is there for the taking and can be processed into a wide range of useful products by the on-site processing plant. The soil is likely to contain valuable minerals. You are likely to encounter Cygnite ore, an iron-nickel ore commonly found on exoplanets, which is can be readily smelted into our proprietary Cygnum alloy.

Please remember: Your safety is important to us! Prevent accidents and have your Personal Electronic Assistant collect useful resources on your behalf. Just point it at some plants or ores you wish it to collect.

Many of the worlds that have been recently settled feature a mixture of terrestrial and oceanic environments. You may encounter fascinating and tasty forms of life. Request a hunting or fishing permit from your supervisor should you ever tire of the standard range of Nutricole(TM) vegetables. The food processor at the canteen is well-equipped to render a wide range of alien protein structures safe for human consumption.

Please remember: We at Cygnus Enterprises highly recommend working at Cygnus Enterprises. Not yet working at Cygnus Enterprises? Contact one of our agents and inquire about transferring your corporate citizenship today!