Indies' Lies Full Release now!

After a year in Early Access, Indies' Lies has left Early Access!

Full Release Content Overview

Dear Adventurers!

Finally! After 7 years in development and 1 year in Early Access We are moving to the Full Release!

Indies' Lies now officially offers the following new content：

✔️Knights DLC with Rohan, Grace, and Perry to join the other 9 playable heroes

✔️Reworked Rune System to enhance card modification depth

- Now Runes can be attached to all cards, you can also attach up to 3 runes to one card.

- Rework all 83 Rune Cards.

✔️Reworked Class Cards for more complex synergy between buffs

Rework some Wizard Cards

We introduced the concept of "Even Psychic" to emphasize a more focused manipulation of Mekaa's witchcraft. We have also made builds based on Fire, Elements, View Cards, and Runes more powerful on a higher difficulty.

Rework some Ranger Cards

We added a "Terminate" feature to display rangers' dexterity as they finish their attacks. At the same time, as rangers roam the Mekaa land with many skills, we enhanced synergies between builds with different features (such as Poison, Stab, and Thorn).

Rework some Mechanists Cards

We added the concept of "Overload" to highlight that some old machinery is not fully developed (but can still be put to good use). We have also designed a new Auto experience with the new "Overload Scale", adding a "calculating" personality to the mechanists.

✔️Reworked Talent System & enhanced many Talents

Up to 120 talents have been optimized, with some new UI on the talent board and the maps. Some of the weaker talents have also been enhanced so that you have something to gain whenever you learn a new talent.

✔️Added Special Battle Modes & Minigames

You will encounter two "special battles" - Trial and Resentment on the map. We took inspiration from other games, such as a limited-time challenge with a huge flow of monsters in Hades, or Auto gameplay where the card sequence decides your results in Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game. These special battles will reward you with powerful artifacts that could boost you for the rest of the run!

✔️Adjusted Difficulty according to feedback & Learning Curve

With the above changes, the difficulty of the game has changed dramatically. It will be harder for beginners but easier to get better. We will continue to adjust the difficulty of the game based on your data - we hope that all players could have fun playing <Indies' Lies>!

DLC Knights will be free for 7 days after the Full Release!

To celebrate Indies' Lies finally leaving Early Access, we decided to make the Knights DLC free for 7 days after the release. The DLC offers Rohan, Grace, and Perry as playable characters & allows you to dive into their stories.

Your feedback will make us very happy!

We appreciate your feedback! Share your thoughts here in the comments or leave a review on Steam. We welcome you to join our Discord, Twitter, and Facebook.

Thank you for staying with Indies' Lies!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1638390/Indies_Lies/