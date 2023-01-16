- Fixed potions applying quality 1 stats.
- Fixed bug with skeleton projectiles staying white after being hit.
- Fixed brick not healing the advertised amount.
- Fixed crosshair getting super thick when larger.
- Fixed some late game stability issues.
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 16 January 2023
0.5.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
