 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 16 January 2023

0.5.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10329852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed potions applying quality 1 stats.
  • Fixed bug with skeleton projectiles staying white after being hit.
  • Fixed brick not healing the advertised amount.
  • Fixed crosshair getting super thick when larger.
  • Fixed some late game stability issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link